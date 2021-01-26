Storm Team 2 Forecast

After a little light precip this evening–drizzle, rain or snow showers– we will return to dry conditions overnight. Most of Wednesday also looks dry with the slight chance of a few snow showers late in the day, mainly south of an Eaton/Dayton/Xenia line.

TONIGHT: Any showers, drizzle or flurries ending and cloudy skies. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with the chance of a few late afternoon snow showers. High 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening snow showers, mainly south of US 35, any accumulation under 1″, becoming partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 28

Any snow accumulation late Wednesday into Wednesday night looks light. Dry weather returns Thursday, but it will be the coldest afternoon of the week. Mid teens are expected Friday morning.

