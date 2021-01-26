Dense morning fog is possible across the Miami Valley. We expect a lot of clouds through the day, with the chance of a few showers and areas of drizzle. It will be a little breezy and chilly, with highs near 40-degrees.

After a little light precip this evening–drizzle, rain or snow showers– we will return to dry conditions overnight. Most of Wednesday also looks dry, with the slight chance of a few snow showers late in the day.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few showers or areas of drizzle. High 40

TONIGHT: Any showers, drizzle or flurries ending. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with the slight chance of a few late snow showers. High 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and quite cold. High 28

Any snow accumulation late Wednesday into Wednesday night looks light. Dry weather returns Thursday, but it will be the coldest afternoon of the week.