Overnight, freezing rain/drizzle is likely in the northern counties with scattered rain showers south. On Tuesday, everyone will be warm enough for rain as highs push into the upper 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cold with freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle. Temperatures steady or slow rise in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with spotty rain showers. Snow may mix in late. High 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, chance of evening sprinkles or flurries. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance of late day snow. High 32

As a system passes south of the area Wednesday, there will be the chance of snow. Cold air will be in place for the end of the week.