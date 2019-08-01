A very nice day today with humidity decreasing heading into the afternoon. We may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most of the area will remain dry. Tomorrow we’ll continue to warm up with mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm. High 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 63

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

Saturday: Another mostly sunny and warm day. High 85

We’ll continue to gradually warm up each day heading into next week with highs in the upper 80s. Our next chance for rain will come on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region.