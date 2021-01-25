A wintry mix will move into the Miami Valley during the late morning and early afternoon. Areas along and south of I-70 will see the mixed precipitation first–which could fall in the form of freezing rain, sleet or snow. This will slowly spread north into the afternoon. Areas south of I-70 will then see a change-over to rain by mid-afternoon, with a wintry mix possible north through evening.

Overnight, freezing rain is possible in the northern counties, with scattered rain showers south. On Tuesday, everyone will be warm enough for rain, as highs push into the upper 30s and low 40s.

TODAY: A wintry mix develops in the southern counties during the late morning. This will slowly spread north into the afternoon. Mix changing to rain south of I-70 by mid-afternoon, remaining a mix north. Snow/sleet accumulation under 1″. Ice accumulation up to 0.10″. High 36

TONIGHT: Areas of rain south of I-70, with areas of freezing rain possible north. Low 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with spotty rain showers. Snow may mix in late. High 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Slight chance of a few snow showers. High 34

As a system passes south of the area Wednesday, there is the slight chance of a few snow showers. Cold air will be in place for the rest of the week.