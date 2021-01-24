***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT NOW THROUGH MIDNIGHT FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS THE MIAMI VALLEY***

Freezing Drizzle is already creating problems on Miami Valley roads. This will continue through Midnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

The next wave of energy with bring heavier precipitation to the Miami Valley Monday morning.

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED MONDAY BETWEEN 7 A.M. AND 1 P.M. FOR MONTGOMERY, PREBLE, GREENE, WARREN, BUTLER, AND CLINTON COUNTY, OHIO AND WAYNE COUNTY INDIANA.***

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is likely across the Miami Valley between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Be prepared to allow for extra time to travel between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Snow accumulation is forecasted to be less than an inch, and ice accumulation will be around one-tenth of an inch or less. Temperatures have been cold all weekend, so it won’t take much to make the roads slick.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with freezing drizzle. Low 28

MONDAY: Morning light snow/freezing rain changes to all rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Areas to the north of I-70 will likely see a wintry mix through mid-afternoon. High 36

A warm front will bring temperatures above freezing into the afternoon with a transition to rain for the evening commute. Counties north of I-70 may still be a bit slippery with a slower warm-up and a northern push of the precip into the afternoon.