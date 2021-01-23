The sunshine helped temperatures warm just above freezing for a high of 33 degrees at 3:17 p.m. The low this morning was 13 degrees. It’s been 343 days since the temperature dropped below 13 degrees. The last time was Feb. 15, 2020. The low was 11 degrees. It won’t be quite as cold tonight with increasing cloud coverage.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 24

SUNDAY: Spotty AM light snow/wintry mix changing over to light rain. High 34

Monday morning may be a tricky commute with a wintry mix of precipitation, especially areas north of I-70. Eventually, as temperatures warm on Monday precipitation will change over to all rain. Seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the 30s.