Tonight will be quite cold with clear sky and lighter wind. Temperatures will drop into the teens. After a cold, frosty Saturday morning, we will enjoy plenty of sun in the afternoon, but it will remain cold. Highs will only be near freezing.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a 20% chance of spotty afternoon rain or snow showers. High 36

We’ll see the next of precipitation arrive Sunday afternoon. It won’t be a washout of a day, but there is the chance for a few spotty rain or snow showers. The threat will continue Sunday night into Monday morning before a change over to rain through the day.