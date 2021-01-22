Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

A Cold but Bright Start to the Weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be quite cold with clear sky and lighter wind. Temperatures will drop into the teens. After a cold, frosty Saturday morning, we will enjoy plenty of sun in the afternoon, but it will remain cold. Highs will only be near freezing.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 32

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a 20% chance of spotty afternoon rain or snow showers. High 36

We’ll see the next of precipitation arrive Sunday afternoon. It won’t be a washout of a day, but there is the chance for a few spotty rain or snow showers. The threat will continue Sunday night into Monday morning before a change over to rain through the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS