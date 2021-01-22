A cold front moving through this morning is ushering in clouds and colder air to finish the week. Yesterday, high temperatures climbed well into the 40s, but today they will struggle to get much above freezing. We will continue with dry weather, and after some morning clouds we expect some afternoon sun to pop out.

Tonight will be quite cold, with clear sky and lighter wind. Temperatures will drop into the teens. After a cold, frosty Saturday morning, we will enjoy plenty of sun in the afternoon, but it will remain cold. Highs will only be near 30-degrees.

TODAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. Breezy and colder. High 33

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of spotty afternoon rain or snow showers. High 38

We’ll see the next chance for showers arrive Sunday afternoon. It won’t be a washout of a day, but there is the chance for a few spotty rain or snow showers. The threat will continue Sunday night into Monday morning, before a change-over to rain through the day.