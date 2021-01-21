We reached the upper 40s on Thursday. The warm up will be short-lived. Winds come in from the northwest on Friday, and this will usher in colder air again. We expect dry weather to continue through the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Starting off clear with increasing clouds late and diminishing winds. Low 28

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with sun, breezy and colder. High 32

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 30

The next storm moves toward the Miami Valley Sunday. This will bring the chance for rain or snow showers late Sunday afternoon and evening.