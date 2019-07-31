Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Most stay dry today

Most of the area will stay dry today, but some of our eastern counties will have the slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

Expect warm, humid and partly sunny conditions today. We will see plenty of sunshine as we head through the second half of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly east. High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, nice and warm. High 83

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

Temperatures will be near normal through the end of the week. We will see a gradual warming trend over the weekend.

