Saturday, we expect more clouds in the area along with an increase in humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible, especially in the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and becoming more humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81

We could see some heavier rounds of rain over the weekend, but there will also be dry time. Rain chances continue into next week as an active weather pattern sets up.