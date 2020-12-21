Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Davis said the evening forecast shows clouds breaking a little bit and temperatures dropping through the 30s. Tomorrow you can expect to see a mostly cloudy day although a little sunshine late day with temperatures up near forty in the afternoon.

We are going to see the conjunction tonight of Saturn and Jupiter. We may actually have some brief clearing to allow you to see that this evening.

Temperatures will back off slowly through the thirties tonight down to near freezing in the morning. Then high temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper thirties North to around 40 in the southern Miami Valley. High temperatures Wednesday will be well above normal climbing into the 50s.

The Future Track forecast map shows the rain moving out this evening and then partly cloudy skies but later tonight a chance of a rain or snow shower. Looks like we’ll see quite a bit of cloud cover still around the area Tuesday although breaking later in the day.