A cold front will move in today, bringing scattered showers from late morning through mid-afternoon. Most of the area will see just rain, but initially, there could be some mixed precipitation across the northern Miami Valley.

We will dry out by late afternoon, and most will stay dry tonight with just an isolated rain/snow shower chance. Tuesday will be a dry day, with breezy and chilly conditions.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered showers. High 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Isolated rain/snow shower. Low 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 41

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. A chance of rain showers by evening. High 52

We will warm up ahead of a strong cold front on Wednesday. Most of the day will be dry, but showers will develop by evening. As cold air moves in on Thursday, rain will change to snow and we could have some light accumulation just in time for the Christmas holiday.