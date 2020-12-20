Cloud coverage will increase heading into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight with a light SW wind. Isolated rain showers are possible for the morning commute. Numerous showers are likely around lunch time. Expect wet conditions into the afternoon. Northern counties may see a transitions to snow before the evening commute. A few flurries are possible into the evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain developing in the afternoon. High 43

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny with a light NW breeze. High 41

Tuesday is the nicest day this week with dry weather. Wednesday night another strong storm system will bring in chances for rain changing to snow showers and much colder air. Christmas day it will be much colder with a chance for a few flurries.