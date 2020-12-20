After some early morning drizzle, most of the day will be dry. Lots of clouds will still be in the sky today but there is a chance that we may see some sun later this afternoon. Temperatures will not make much of a recovery.

TODAY: Early AM drizzle. Mostly cloudy. High 41

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain developing in the afternoon. High 43

Tuesday is the nicest day this week with dry weather. Wednesday night another strong storm system will bring in chances for rain changing to snow showers and much colder air. Christmas day it will be much colder with a chance for a few flurries.