Scattered light rain showers will continue through the night. Temperatures will stay above freezing. Expect some drizzle tomorrow morning. There is a very low chance for a few flurries to mix in Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Rain may mix with some snow. Low 36

SUNDAY: AM rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High 41

Unsettled weather for the week ahead. Temperatures will continue to climb through mid week with highs topping out in the low 50s. Christmas Eve day looks busy with rain, gusty winds and rain changing to snow with falling temperatures. Sharply colder for Christmas day. Stay tuned….A white Christmas is possible!