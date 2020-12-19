Storm Team 2 Forecast

Skies will be cloudy today with chances for late day rain. A weakening cold front will bring in a chance of light rain later this afternoon and tonight. Tonight as temperatures drop, rain may mix with some snow. Most locations that do see snowfall, expect little to no accumulation.

TODAY: Overcast skies, chance of late day rain. High 43

TONIGHT: Rain may mix with some snow. Low 34

SUNDAY: AM rain/snow, mostly cloudy. High 41

Unsettled weather for the week ahead. Temperatures will continue to climb through mid week with highs topping out in the low 50s. Christmas Eve day looks busy with rain, gusty winds and rain changing to snow with falling temperatures. Sharply colder for Christmas day. Stay tuned….A white Christmas is possible!

