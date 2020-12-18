Look for more clouds tonight and Saturday. With the approach of a cold front late Saturday, rain chances will begin to rise.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of late afternoon showers. High 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few rain and snow showers. Low 34

SUNDAY: A few morning rain or snow showers, then mostly cloudy and chilly. High near 40

A warming trend is in store for the Miami Valley through Wednesday when temperatures will peak in the low 50s. Looks much colder for Christmas Eve day and Christmas day.