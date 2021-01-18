Tonight, another system will pass south of the Miami Valley. This will bring the potential for more snow showers and some light snow accumulation. We’ll see under 1″, but the morning commute may have a few slick spots, especially south of Dayton.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow showers. Low 26

TUESDAY: Chance of a few morning flurries, then increasing afternoon sun and chilly. High 36

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cold with a few snow showers. Low 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 33

Dry weather builds back in for Tuesday afternoon with increasing sunshine. We will stick with dry weather and some sun through the middle part of the week. 40s are possible on Thursday.