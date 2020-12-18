We are in between weather systems today. There should be a break from the gray skies with a little sunshine this afternoon.

TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. High 38

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. A little milder. High 43

A warming trend is in store for the Miami Valley through Wednesday when temperatures will peak in the low 50s. Looks much colder for Christmas Eve day and Christmas day.