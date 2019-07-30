Isolated storms remain possible until we start to lose sunlight. The slow-moving cold front will finally push through the Miami Valley tonight. Wednesday will start off with more sunshine and a low chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm. Low 65

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and clam. Low 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and calm. High 83

Temperatures will be about normal for this time of year. The thermometer will be on the rise for the weekend as high pressure develops, but humidity should stay in check.