Overnight, light precipitation comes to an end. Clouds will be around to start Friday, but they begin to break a bit through the morning and into the afternoon. It will continue to be chilly with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries and some patchy freezing drizzle, otherwise cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Clouds and a little sun, seasonably chilly. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

SATURDAY: A little morning sun and then becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of late day showers. High 43

Temperatures will climb a bit over the weekend with highs in the low 40s expected. A cold front will bring showers to the area late Saturday through Sunday morning. This will begin as rain, but will mix with and possibly change over to snow.

