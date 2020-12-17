Storm Team 2 Forecast

It will be another cloudy day in the Miami Valley. While we’re not expecting measurable precipitation, we can’t rule out some areas of freezing drizzle or drizzle. Even a flurry is possible, but anything that falls today will be light.

Overnight, light precipitation comes to an end. Clouds hang around through Friday morning, but we expect the sun to break out a bit in the afternoon. It will continue to be chilly, with seasonable highs in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold. Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle or flurries. High 33

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Clouds and a little sun. Seasonable. High 38

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A 30% chance of showers by evening.

Temperatures will climb a bit over the weekend, with highs in the low 40s expected. A cold front will bring showers to the area late Saturday through Sunday morning. This will begin as rain, but will mix with and possibly change over to snow.

