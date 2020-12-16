Some flurries will be around tonight, and some freezing drizzle will be possible. We will have another chilly day Thursday with flurries still around.

TONIGHT: Cold with a few flurries, possibly patchy freezing drizzle. Low 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few flurries, freezing drizzle and drizzle are possible, too. High 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 38

Watch for slick spots on the roads tonight and Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s on Saturday with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rain showers may become mixed with or change to snow showers Saturday night.