Slick Spots Possible Tonight and Thursday

Some flurries will be around tonight, and some freezing drizzle will be possible. We will have another chilly day Thursday with flurries still around.

TONIGHT: Cold with a few flurries, possibly patchy freezing drizzle. Low 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few flurries, freezing drizzle and drizzle are possible, too. High 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 24

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 38

Watch for slick spots on the roads tonight and Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s on Saturday with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rain showers may become mixed with or change to snow showers Saturday night.

