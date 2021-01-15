Slick conditions may develop in areas that get snow showers. Overall snow accumulation will be light tonight through the weekend, but visibility may drop as some of the stronger snow squalls move through. This would also put a quick coating on the roads.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulation 1″ or less. Low near 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, 1″ or less. High 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cold with a few snow showers. Low 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. Scattered snow showers. Accumulation 1″ or less. High 34

The potential for snow showers will continue through Sunday. MLK day looks cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Temperatures remain near normal all weekend long.