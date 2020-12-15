Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Accumulating Snow on Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weather system will spread snow across the region on Wednesday. Accumulations will be on the light side here with heavier amounts east across Pennsylvania and southern New England.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of late night snow. Low 27

TOMORROW:  Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, some drizzle may mix in during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches with possibly 3 inches west along the Ohio/Indiana border. High 34

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cold with a few flurries, possibly patchy freezing drizzle. Low 25

THURSDAY: A few flurries, cloudy and cold. High 33

Temperatures will run below normal through Thursday. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s over the weekend with a chance of rain showers Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS