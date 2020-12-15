A weather system will spread snow across the region on Wednesday. Accumulations will be on the light side here with heavier amounts east across Pennsylvania and southern New England.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of late night snow. Low 27

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, some drizzle may mix in during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches with possibly 3 inches west along the Ohio/Indiana border. High 34

TOMORROW NIGHT: Cold with a few flurries, possibly patchy freezing drizzle. Low 25

THURSDAY: A few flurries, cloudy and cold. High 33

Temperatures will run below normal through Thursday. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s over the weekend with a chance of rain showers Saturday.