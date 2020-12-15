Heading out the door this morning temperatures are in the 20s. There is a light breeze which makes it feel like it’s in the teens. Some clearing in the cloud coverage overnight has lead to some frost on the windshield of cars parked outside.

Today we will continue to see cloudy skies and chilly conditions. The wind will be light out of the east. Tomorrow morning snow showers will impact the morning commute.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and chilly. High 35

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of late night snow. Low 25

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, some rain may mix in during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches will be possible. High 35

THURSDAY: A few flurries, cloudy and chilly. High 34

Temperatures will run below normal through Thursday. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s over the weekend.