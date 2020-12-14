Storm Team 2 Forecast

Chilly and Dry Tuesday Before Snow Moves In

Clouds break tonight allowing for cold overnight temperatures. Looks for a little sun mixed in with the clouds Tuesday. It will be chilly and dry. Snow moves in on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 22

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and chilly. High 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of late night snow. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with periods of snow, some rain may mix in during the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches will be possible. High 35

Temperatures will run below normal through Thursday. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s over the weekend.

