Rain will move into the Miami Valley tonight. A cold front will follow dropping temperatures for the first day of fall.

The high reached 90 degrees on Sunday for the 24th time this year. October 15 is the latest Dayton has ever seen the thermometer reach 90 degrees. We will start this week with a brief cooldown. Then temperatures heat back up just in time for next weekend. A fall heatwave is likely starting as early as Friday. 90-degree temperatures remain possible into the next week.

Tonight rain will start off isolated around midnight. Showers will become scattered with heavy rainfall possible by 4 a.m. Scattered showers will continue through rush hour and then weaken and move out of the Miami Valley around lunchtime. Rainfall totals will likely be less than 0.5 inches. Skies will clear as we head into Monday evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain after midnight, breezy SW wind. Low 70

TOMORROW: Scattered rain early, becoming clear in the evening with breezy NW wind. High 77

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool with patchy fog. Low 55

TUESDAY: Nice, calm, and mild. High 78

Temperatures will warm through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. The next cold front moves in early Thursday bringing a chance for rain. Temperatures will quickly heat back up with breezy SW winds through the weekend.