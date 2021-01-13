One More Day in the 40s

Dry conditions will continue tonight, but clouds will thicken. We’ll see clouds mixed with some sun on Thursday, and it will remain dry and chilly ahead of our next storm. That system will bring in the chance for rain and snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, breezy and cool. High 47

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing, changing to snow showers late. Low 32

FRIDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, colder with a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High 36

Rain showers change to snow showers Friday. As an upper low settles in for the weekend, snow showers will continue.