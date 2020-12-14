Clouds will be around most of the day, and it will be a chilly but seasonable afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s with a brisk northwest wind.

Tuesday will feature a little more sun, but will continue to run chilly. Highs will hit the mid-30s. On Wednesday, the next system moves in, bringing the chance for some light snow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, a little breezy and seasonably chilly. High 37

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 23

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little colder. High 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold with a 50% chance of snow showers. Rain may mix in during the afternoon. Any snow accumulation, under an inch. High 35

Temperatures will run below normal through Thursday. Afternoon highs will push back into the 40s over the weekend.