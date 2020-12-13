The high temperature on Sunday was 19 degrees cooler than Saturday. It was 43 degrees at 1:04 a.m. The warmest it got in the afternoon was41 degrees. The cooler weather is here to stay this week with several systems tapping into the northern Canadian air.

Tonight it will be breezy, cloudy and cold. Expect wind chill values to fall into the 20s tonight.

Tomorrow it will stay cloudy, cold, and breezy. The wind will be out of the NW around 15 mph. The wind chill will be in the 20s much of the day. A system will pass just south of the Miami Valley tonight into early Monday. Most of the rain or snow showers with this will stay just southeast of I-71, but a few could impact parts of Clinton county. We do not expect any snow accumulation.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cold and breezy. Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy and chilly. High 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. High 35

We will turn a bit colder on Tuesday, and highs will only be in the 30s the rest of the week. Another system to watch hits Wednesday, with the potential for some light snow accumulation.