We expect a dry finish to the weekend, but the clouds will linger today. It also looks a lot colder! After two days in the low 60s, today’s highs will be about 20-degrees colder.

A system will pass just south of the Miami Valley tonight into early Monday. Most of the rain or snow showers with this will stay just southeast of I-71, but a few could impact parts of Clinton county. We do not expect any snow accumulation.

TODAY: Cloudy and much cooler. High 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some afternoon sun. Breezy and chilly. High 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. High 35

We will turn a bit colder on Tuesday, and highs will only be in the 30s the rest of the week. Another system to watch hits Wednesday, with the potential for some light snow accumulation.