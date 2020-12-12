Tonight, winds will die down and showers will end. It will be cloudy as we turn much colder. Sunday afternoon, highs will struggle to get much above 40-degrees, under a cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a sprinkle or flurry possible. Low 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 40

MONDAY: Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny, still chilly. High 40

Temperatures will be chilly again Monday, and then turn even colder for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 30s for a long stretch. We have to watch Wednesday, as a system could bring some snow to the region.