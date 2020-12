Clouds thicken overnight and rain moves in late. Expect a wet Saturday although there may be some breaks in the rain and clouds in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain developing late night. Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 57

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy breezy and colder with showers ending. Low 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 40

It will be colder behind the front on Sunday. Dry but seasonably cold weather will be around for early next week.