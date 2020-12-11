Temperatures are well above normal on your Friday.

The 6 a.m. temperature in Dayton was 46 degrees. This is already above the normal high of 40 degrees for Dec. 11. We will see passing clouds today. Overall there will be periods of sunshine in the afternoon. Your high is 60 degrees today with a southwest breeze 10-15 mph.

TODAY: Increasing afternoon clouds and unseasonably mild. High near 60

TONIGHT: Mild and Cloudy. Low 48 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 57

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 40

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday bringing windy and wet conditions. It will be colder behind the front on Sunday.

60-degree temperatures in December are rare. Over the last 20 years, we tend to see at least one 60-degree day. However, there are 6 years with no readings in the 60s, 2014, 2009, 2003, 2002, and 2000. Seven 60 degree days were recorded in 2015.