Expect mostly clear skies tonight with just a few passing high clouds. Friday will start off bright, but as moisture increases ahead of a cold front, we will see some clouds move in during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning with increasing afternoon clouds and unseasonably mild. High near 60

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain. High 55

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday bringing windy and wet conditions. It will be colder behind the front on Sunday.