A line of thunderstorms will move through the Miami Valley this evening. A few strong thunderstorms are embedded within this line. 40-50 mph wind gusts are possible. As the sun goes down, we will continue to see isolated rain showers into tomorrow morning.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 68

TOMORROW: Cloudy and cooler with a chance for storms. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Drier and cooler. High 79

A cold front will move through Tuesday around lunchtime. Winds will shift out of the NW and below-average temperatures will stick around through the workweek.