After some morning frost and fog, it looks like a nice bright afternoon! High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the region, and a developing southerly flow will help temperatures climb more than 15-degrees above normal this afternoon. Highs will push into the mid-50s.

Tonight looks clear and chilly, with lows dropping into the upper 30s. Friday will start off bright, but as moisture increases ahead of a cold front, we will see some clouds move in during the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 56

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny afternoon. Nice and mild. High 58

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. An 80% chance of showers. High 53

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday, bringing windy conditions and a good chance for rain. It will be colder behind the front on Sunday.

