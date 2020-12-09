The warming trend continues Thursday with full sun and highs in the mid-50s. Friday will also be quiet and mild, although we will see increasing clouds later in the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise sunny and milder. High 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued mild. High 57

A cold front will move in on Saturday, and this will bring us a wet start to the weekend. Behind the front, look for colder temperatures Sunday with the slight chance of a sprinkle or snow flurry.