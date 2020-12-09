Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Nice Weather Again Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warming trend continues Thursday with full sun and highs in the mid-50s. Friday will also be quiet and mild, although we will see increasing clouds later in the day.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

THURSDAY: Patchy morning fog, otherwise sunny and milder. High 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued mild. High 57

A cold front will move in on Saturday, and this will bring us a wet start to the weekend. Behind the front, look for colder temperatures Sunday with the slight chance of a sprinkle or snow flurry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS