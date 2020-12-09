Even though we will start the day with clouds, we will finally get back to some sunshine this afternoon. And this time it will stick around for awhile! We will be breezy, and temperatures get warmer, climbing into the upper 40s.

The warming trend continues Thursday, with full sun and highs in the mid-50s. Friday will also be quiet and cool, although we will see increasing clouds later in the day.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Breezy and cool. High 48

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 54

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 57

A cold front will move in on Saturday, and this will bring our next chance for showers. It will be breezy and cool ahead of the front, and then colder behind it on Sunday.