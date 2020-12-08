More Sunshine and a Warming Trend is on the Way

Cloudy conditions will continue tonight, but we will remain dry. We start Wednesday cloudy, but we expect clouds to quickly clear out, and we will finally enjoy some afternoon sun.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Some morning clouds, then mostly sunny, a bit breezy and cool. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 54

A warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s Thursday and Friday with lots of sun and dry weather expected. Rain moves in for the start of the weekend.