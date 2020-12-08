Clouds will linger in the Miami Valley today. We expect a few breaks this morning, but we do see more clouds than sun through the afternoon hours. It will continue to feel cold, with highs in the upper 30s.

Cloudy conditions will continue tonight, but we will remain dry. We start Wednesday cloudy, but we expect them to quickly clear out, and we will finally enjoy some afternoon sun.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, especially early on. Still chilly. High 39

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold, becoming breezy. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy and cool. High 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 54

A warming trend will continue through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s Thursday and Friday, with lots of sun and dry weather expected.