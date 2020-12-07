A Little Sun Mixed with the Clouds Tuesday

High pressure controls out weather keeping us dry for most of the week. We still have some clouds around that will be slow to break up completely until we get to Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and chilly. High near 40.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48

Temperatures continue on the upswing this week. 50s are likely Thursday and Friday as dry weather continues. Rain may return for the start of the weekend.