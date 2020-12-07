Gray skies to start out our work week. There is a slim chance of passing flurry this morning, but many areas stay dry. Increasing sunshine this week and warming temperatures are in the forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. AM flurry? High 36

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a tad warmer with highs near 40.

Temperatures continue on the upswing this week. By Wednesday they recover to near 50. Next chance of rain comes Friday night.