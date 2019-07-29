A nice start to the day, but rain is looming...

Most of today looks dry, but the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms will return late. It will be hot, humid, and breezy ahead of a cold front.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible overnight and into Tuesday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be lower tomorrow, but it will still feel humid.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, hot and humid, with a 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. High 88

TONIGHT: Cloudy and muggy, scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy and warm. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High 82

Rain chances drop on Wednesday, and humidity starts to lower, as well. Temperatures will remain pretty close to normal through the second half of the week.