Cloudy skies will continue tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 30s most of the night dropping into the 20s right about the time you are preparing to head out the door in the morning. A few weak weather disturbances will keep the clouds socked in the area through Tuesday

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 27

MONDAY: Generally cloudy with limited sunshine. High 36

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light west wind. High 39

A nice warming trending is in store for the week ahead. Temperatures recover into the 40s mid-week and 50s by the end of the week. The next chance of rain comes Friday night and Saturday.