The stratus deck returns as we head into the night. Cloudy conditions won’t allow temperatures to drop too much tonight. Your low will be around 30 degrees.

It does look like the stratus deck will hold out tomorrow. Expect cloudy conditions throughout the day, a few breaks may be possible around sunset and into the night. Sunday will feel pretty cold with cloudy skies and a high around 35 degrees. The good news is the wind will be very light, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.

TONIGHT: Cold and cloudy. Low 30

TOMORROW: Cold and Cloudy: High 35

MONDAY: Cold and mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible. High 35

The weekend will be cold, but temperatures start heating up next week. We see southwest wind return on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be back in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. 50s are likely by the end of the work week.