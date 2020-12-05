Storm Team 2 Forecast

A dry day is expected across the Miami Valley today. A weak cold front will bring clouds across the sky today and temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable.

TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. Highs near 40

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Few flurries, mainly north. High 37

Temperatures will moderate this week to around 50 by the end of the week. Dry weather is expected to continue for several days.

